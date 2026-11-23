MENAFN - USA Art News) Tour guides at thein Amherst, Massachusetts, have filed a complaint with the. Thefiling accuses the museum of failing to implement scheduled wage increases for its unionized staff.

According to Urgent Matter, Technical, Office and Professional Union, Local 2110 of the United Auto Workers, which unionized in 2025, claims the museum“unilaterally modified employees' terms and conditions of employment by failing and refusing to implement a July 1, 2026 wage increase.”

In August, longtime museum guide Burleigh Muten highlighted the changing demographics of the guide staff in a letter published in the Daily Hampshire Gazette. Muten noted that most part-time workers at the museum now hold multiple jobs to sustain themselves.

The museum operates from March through December, with adult admission priced at $25. Tours include the Homestead, where Dickinson was born, died, and wrote extensively, and the Evergreens, the former home of Dickinson's brother, sister-in-law, and their three children.

Source: Artforum