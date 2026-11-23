Emily Dickinson Museum Guides Accuse Management Of Withholding Raises
According to Urgent Matter, Technical, Office and Professional Union, Local 2110 of the United Auto Workers, which unionized in 2025, claims the museum“unilaterally modified employees' terms and conditions of employment by failing and refusing to implement a July 1, 2026 wage increase.”
In August, longtime museum guide Burleigh Muten highlighted the changing demographics of the guide staff in a letter published in the Daily Hampshire Gazette. Muten noted that most part-time workers at the museum now hold multiple jobs to sustain themselves.
The museum operates from March through December, with adult admission priced at $25. Tours include the Homestead, where Dickinson was born, died, and wrote extensively, and the Evergreens, the former home of Dickinson's brother, sister-in-law, and their three children.
Source: Artforum
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment