MENAFN - USA Art News) A man believed to be a White House staffer was reportedly seen on a commuter train near Washington, D.C., working on a detailed plan to significantly alter policies at Smithsonian Institution museums, including the. The“Smithsonian Institution Renewal Plan” contains, according to a report from nonprofit newsroom

Photos of the document, taken by another commuter looking over the man's shoulder, were snapped in the last week of October. They reveal proposals ranging from questioning specific exhibits and rewriting educational materials for schoolchildren to reviewing financial arrangements. The plan suggests a new permanent exhibit titled“The Riches of Our Western Civilization Inheritance” and another on“Great Families of American History.” Additionally, it calls for a“Colossus Statue” of George Washington to stand outside the institution.

The document also outlines new interpretative guidelines for exhibits and promises a review of the Smithsonian's“strategy” for traveling exhibitions, specifically naming“The Bias Inside Us,” an exhibition exploring implicit bias that toured the U.S. from early 2021 through summer 2026. The plan uses the term“woke,” which President Donald Trump has used to describe museums, and proposes reviewing the Smithsonian's financial grants to“woke third parties” such as the American Alliance of Museums. The American Alliance of Museums did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment from ARTnews, but released a statement with policy proposals for a Democratically dominated Congress the day after the midterm elections.

Furthermore, the plan suggests overhauling the history museum's online K-12 curriculum to“realign educational materials with patriotism, not ideology.” This would replace an immigration module called“Becoming US” with a“Founders-focused curriculum titled something like Architects of Liberty: The Heroic Journey of America's Founders OR Profiles in Liberty: Washington and America's Heroic Men of Courage.” The staffer was also seen with a separate paper suggesting ideas such as“announce exciting cool exhibit on D-Day” and a“no X rated exhibitions policy,” which ProPublica indicates likely refers to an exhibit on gay history that included a piece of paraphernalia associated with sadomasochistic sex, cited in a July report and subsequent hearings.

Based on initials displayed on the staffer's laptop, ProPublica identified the individual as likely Sam Bock, a 27-year-old associate policy adviser with the Domestic Policy Council. This White House office published a lengthy critique of the Smithsonian on July 4, accusing history museum director Anthea Hartig of promoting“an ideological agenda contradictory to the museum's founding purpose of fostering patriotism.” The White House press office did not immediately respond to ARTnews's request for information regarding the document or the staffer.

We previously reported:

The American Alliance of Museums plans to push the new Congress to restore and increase funding for cultural institutions after Democrats' midterm election win.

Source: ARTnews