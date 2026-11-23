MENAFN - USA Art News) The division of art collections often becomes a major point of contention during divorces, frequently surpassing disputes over other assets, according to legal and art market experts., a family law attorney in Memphis, Tennessee, noted that these battles can be as intense as child custody disputes.

Landers recounted a case involving a couple's child portrait, which, despite lacking significant market value, was irreplaceable. The divorcing parents ultimately agreed to share custody of the painting, with the mother receiving it in even years and the father in odd years. However, Morghan Leia Richardson, a partner and co-chair of the matrimonial and family law department at Manhattan firm Tarter Krinsky & Drogin, cautions against such arrangements. Richardson stated,“I would discourage any artwork 'custody schedule,'” as the goal of a divorce settlement is to untangle financial lives, not create new custody arrangements that might necessitate ongoing negotiations over logistics like transportation, insurance, and conservation.

When couples cannot reach an agreement, courts often mandate the sale of entire collections. This occurred with actor Edward G. Robinson during his 1956 divorce from his first wife, Gladys Lloyd, after 29 years of marriage. Robinson, suspected by the House Un-American Activities Committee, could not afford to buy out his wife's share of their collection of over 100 artworks. His holdings included works by Paul Cézanne, Eugène Delacroix, Jean-Baptiste-Camille Corot, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Georges Seurat, Paul Gauguin, Edgar Degas, Vincent van Gogh, Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso, and American painters Grant Wood and Yasuo Kuniyoshi. The collection was sold privately through New York's Knoedler Galleries for $3.25 million, with proceeds divided between the couple.

More recently, real estate billionaire Harry Macklowe and his wife, Linda Macklowe, married for almost 60 years, faced a similar situation. Their collection of 165 works, featuring nine Picassos, a Jackson Pollock, and pieces by Jeff Koons, Brice Marden, John Chamberlain, Alberto Giacometti, Robert Gober, Mark Grotjahn, Wade Guyton, Donald Judd, Willem de Kooning, Sigmar Polke, Gerhard Richter, Mark Rothko, Cy Twombly, and Andy Warhol, could not be divided amicably. A judge ordered the entire collection sold, appointing a New York City art dealer as receiver. The works were sold in two separate Sotheby's auctions in 2021 and 2022, realizing a total of $922 million.

New York art advisor Megan Fox Kelly observed,“How a collection is divided usually mirrors how the divorce itself is going.” She added that amicable couples often find creative solutions, while acrimonious ones tend to resort to the saleroom. Todd Levin, a Manhattan art advisor, noted that he and his wife chose private sales for works by living artists during their divorce 18 years ago to avoid potential negative impacts on artists' markets at auction. Daniel H. Weiner, a partner at New York law firm Hughes Hubbard & Reed, reiterated that public auction results can harm the market reputations of younger or mid-career artists.

For couples who wish to retain their collection, Suzanne Gyorgy of Emigrant Bank's fine art department suggests art finance as a solution.“Art finance can come in as a solution where if one person wants liquidity from the collection and the other person wants to keep the collection, an art loan could be put in place to give liquidity to settle the divorce,” she explained.

Instances of asset concealment also occur. Maurice Alain Amon, a Swiss businessman, removed between 17 and 25 artworks, including pieces by Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst, and Jean-Michel Basquiat, from his Manhattan apartment shared with his wife, Tracey Hejailan-Amon, placing them in a Crozier Fine Arts facility in Queens before filing for divorce in Monaco. Monaco's laws on marital property differ from New York's, allowing him to retain the works. Richardson confirmed that clients frequently inquire about hiding artworks or information about their collections, but emphasized that“full and complete disclosure is extremely important in a divorce action, and the consequences for intentionally hiding assets, art or otherwise, if discovered, can be very harsh.”

Source: Observer Arts