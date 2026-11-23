MENAFN - USA Art News) The(MBZUAI) has announced a new art commission with a budget of up to. Revealed during Frieze Abu Dhabi week, the initiative seeks a major sculpture or installation for the university's Abu Dhabi campus. The chosen artwork will become part of MBZUAI's permanent collection and will be displayed in the university's new cultural center, scheduled to open in

Artists can submit proposals based on three themes: the landscape, heritage, and communities of the United Arab Emirates; artificial intelligence and scientific inquiry; or the historical interplay between science, computation, art, mathematics, and machines. The deadline for submissions is December 18. A shortlist of finalists will be invited to develop detailed proposals, with each receiving a $5,000 honorarium.

Jasmine Soliman, head of art, archives, and special collections at MBZUAI, noted in a statement that the open call extends the university's existing collection, which features works from artists who“engage science through research, method and technique, treating knowledge as both an intellectual tradition and a material practice.” MBZUAI's art and special collections include pieces dating back to the 13th century for special collections and to 1925 for art. The university's collecting strategy focuses on works that explore the arts and sciences, along with materials documenting“the human pursuit of knowledge, creativity and research.”

Dekyi (Hong) Liang, vice president and chief of staff at MBZUAI, emphasized the university's commitment to fostering creativity. She stated that it is MBZUAI's responsibility to“invest in cultivating a culture that embraces creativity and innovation. Art has always been part of that story of human endeavor,” adding that the new commission for the campus symbolizes a place“where science and culture converge.”

We previously reported:

Frieze Abu Dhabi debuts this week, coinciding with major cultural developments including the upcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi and a new focus on global art market

Source: ARTnews