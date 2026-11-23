MENAFN - USA Art News) New York's, Hong Kong's, and Paris'sannounced a tricontinental alliance on, pledging to treat their collections as one. This collaboration aims to address the challenges of soaring art prices, rising operating expenses, and the need for a globalized approach to art history.

The move comes as museums globally face pressure from reduced government support and limited philanthropic resources, driving a need for institutions to“do more with less.” Beyond economic imperatives, the alliance seeks to foster diverse perspectives and expertise in art-making, which has become an increasingly international endeavor. The Centre Pompidou already operates a network of institutions from Belgium to China.

As part of the collaboration, M+ recently featured Janet Cardiff's acoustic masterpiece, The Forty Part Motet (2001), on long-term loan from MoMA. Additionally, M+ curators are developing plans for a capsule gallery to be unveiled within MoMA next year. The Metropolitan Museum of Art and the Shanghai Museum also announced a commitment to“deeper collaboration” earlier this month, focusing on exhibitions, research initiatives, and curatorial exchanges.

András Szántó, Ph.D., founder of the New York-based cultural strategy firm András Szántó LLC, highlighted the potential for such partnerships to create innovative models for museum-making, noting that the Toledo Museum of Art has initiated a network of museums across the American Midwest to share costs, expertise, and programming. However, fully integrated collections and mutual decision-making on acquisitions will likely take significant time.

We previously reported:

Central Asia's art market is undergoing a significant boom with new museums, biennials, and increased international attention, driven by economic growth.

Source: ARTnews