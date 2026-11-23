MENAFN - USA Art News) The inauguralfair saw significant sales even before its public opening, with dealers reporting early acquisitions, according to an art market update.

Meanwhile, New York City's recent marquee auction week generated over $2 billion in total sales. The week saw multiple records broken, including for a Monet painting described as smaller than a postcard, which incited a notable bidding war outside of the major evening sales.

Separately, artists in Miami have issued calls for a boycott of Art Basel Miami Beach, raising questions about the implications for the city's largest art week.

We previously reported:

Frieze Abu Dhabi, replacing Abu Dhabi Art, debuted with seven-figure sales and a focus on regional artists, despite ongoing geopolitical challenges.

The second Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial focuses on local communities with 18 new commissions and four existing works across the city and Al Ain through

Frieze Abu Dhabi debuts this week, coinciding with major cultural developments including the upcoming Guggenheim Abu Dhabi and a new focus on global art market

Source: Artnet News