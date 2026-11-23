MENAFN - USA Art News) Artistinaugural exhibition in Paris, titled“Winter Sun,” focuses on themes of emotional care and physical intimacy. The show features paintings derived from photographs of individuals with whom Casteel has developed in-person connections, a characteristic approach for the artist.“Winter Sun” is on view through, at, located at

Casteel creates her works in her home studio, describing her process as spiritual and meditative. Her artistic journey began with her first oil painting class as a college junior, leading to a five-year tenure as an associate professor of painting at Rutgers University–Newark. In 2019, New York's High Line Art commissioned a 1,400-square-foot mural at West 22nd Street, an enlarged version of her painting of a Senegalese-born designer. This designer sold clothes outside the Studio Museum in Harlem, where Casteel had been an artist in residence. Since 2023, Casteel has served on the board of trustees of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, a significant role for someone who spent her childhood contemplating the absence of people of color in museums. Phaidon published her first major monograph, containing 150 images, in 2025. Her latest exhibition draws inspiration from the birth of her son in April, exploring concepts of family and domesticity.

When selecting subjects for her portraits, Casteel explained her process, noting,“Over the years, the thing that has been the most consistent is that the subjects of the work are usually people that I see on the street-regulars in my psyche, so to speak-that then I take the risk and approach and ask to participate in being a subject of a painting and to build a relationship with me.” She added that her subjects also include those in her direct life, stating,“In the show currently on view, there are several paintings of my immediate family members, and then also a friend I met through a community that I'm a part of here in the Hudson Valley called Upstate Color. Painting becomes an opportunity for me to deepen the relationship, though sometimes the paintings are with people where the relationship already has a certain depth.”

Reflecting on her move upstate five years ago, Casteel noted the shift in environment. She observed that while her interest in capturing her surroundings remains strong, her new, more rural setting requires a different approach to building connections. She highlighted a change in visual outcomes, with lush natural environments replacing urban streetscapes, yet maintained that the core of her practice remains consistent over the past decade.

Casteel described her work as always centered on the people and places she inhabits, functioning with an“autobiographical edge.” She views her paintings as starting with personal questions, whether about vulnerability or curiosity, which serve as an anchor for her practice. In her recent exhibition, this autobiographical element is particularly explicit, with Casteel representing her direct family and the intimacy of her own environment, rather than that of others.

Regarding two specific paintings in the exhibition, Generations and Weighted (For Clyde), which are cropped at the neck, Casteel explained the intentionality behind the faceless silhouettes. She stated,“In Generations and Weighted (For Clyde), I was trying to have a conversation more about what family looks like: the relationship between touch in those paintings is what I wanted to highlight above all else.” She emphasized that the visual appearance of herself or Clyde was secondary to the physical weight and embrace depicted, and in Generations, she sought to draw attention to the“amassing and the piling of our limbs and bodies and the distinctness of the way that we're all holding our hands.” Casteel also noted that her concept of family extends beyond direct genetic lines, reflecting on legacy and family building outside traditional visual relations, as Clyde is not biologically connected to her.

Casteel, who grew up seeing fine art by Black and brown artists, discussed the importance of such exposure in shaping her sense of value and worthiness. She cited artists like Jacob Lawrence, Emma Amos, and Charles White as influential figures whose prints and paintings fostered a sense of the sacred in art, particularly given the lack of similar representation in museums during her childhood.

Source: Observer Arts