A psychologist has revealed the six different personality types you're likely to spot in every I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! jungle.

Having analysed campmates' body language and behaviour over the years, leading psychologist Dr Linda Papadopoulos claims every series has its own 'Main Character'.

This is the person who naturally steals the spotlight, with a knack for entertaining the group and finding themselves at the centre of the action.

She pointed to Roman Kemp as a classic example after he repeatedly entertained the camp with eerily accurate impressions of everyone from Caitlyn Jenner and Ant and Dec to Harry Styles.

Research of 2,000 adults found 89 per cent of those with 'Main Character' energy would break an awkward silence, much like Roman Kemp did with his impressions.

With I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! returning to screens and attracting a peak audience of 5.6 million viewers, making it the most watched programme of the year on ITV outside of sport, the nation is once again gripped by the characters and moments – with many recognising the traits on display within themselves.

According to Dr Linda Papadopoulos, who has partnered with tombola to celebrate 10 years of sponsoring I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, every group of campers also has a 'Loveable Liability', the well-meaning personality whose enthusiasm can sometimes land them, and everyone around them, in chaos.

Sam Thompson demonstrated this when he became so excited by ringing phones during the On Call challenge that he accidentally slapped heavyweight boxer Tony Bellew in the face.

In everyday life, those displaying these traits are most likely to leave belongings behind in shops or restaurants (34 per cent), lock themselves out (28 per cent), or send messages to the wrong group chat (25 per cent).

Then there's the 'OMG Queen', the campmate who feels everything at full volume – but their larger-than-life personality can divide opinion, with 45 per cent believing they'd be most likely to clash with one.

Dr Linda Papadopoulos said: "What makes the jungle so fascinating from a psychological perspective is that it strips away so many of the things we normally rely on to feel comfortable and in control.

“Suddenly, you're dealing with unfamiliar people, very little privacy, disrupted routines and a fair amount of uncertainty.

“And when that happens, we often see people's natural personality traits and coping styles come to the surface much more quickly.

“We all tend to adopt certain roles within groups, often without even realising it. Some of us naturally take the lead, others use humour to diffuse tension, while some build connections by sharing personal stories or looking after those around them.”

Dan Copley, senior community and partnerships manager at tombola, which has also created a quiz [] allowing you to discover your own jungle type, said:“One of the best things about a new group of celebrities entering the jungle is seeing the camp dynamics unfold and the personalities behind the famous faces emerge.

“After 10 years of sponsoring the show, we're proud to have been part of so many memorable moments, from unexpected friendships to hilarious clashes.

“The fun is seeing which personalities you recognise in yourself – and discovering which role you'd play in camp.

“I've taken the quiz and I'm a 'Snack Artist' – I don't think my friends and family would disagree.”

The 'Snack Artist' is the campmate whose thoughts are never far from food, with hunger capable of taking over completely.

Perhaps the most famous example came when Amir Khan and Iain Lee secretly scoffed the strawberries and cream they had won in a Dingo Dollar Challenge rather than taking them back to their hungry campmates.

Among real-life 'Snack Artists', 40 per cent check restaurant menus before visiting and 36 per cent regularly think about their next meal.

Then there's the 'Fun Seeker', according to Dr Linda Papadopoulos, who can find the entertainment in almost any situation and turn even the most ordinary camp moment into a laugh.

Georgia 'Toff' Toffolo brought this upbeat energy to her unlikely friendship with Stanley Johnson, while Angry Ginge and Aitch turned everyday situations into banter, including Ginge's confusion over why you need to blow on a campfire.

The 'Oversharer' also plays an important role in camp dynamics, with 85 per cent of those surveyed via OnePoll agreeing that sharing personal stories helps others feel comfortable opening up.

Harry Redknapp was a classic example, regularly entertaining campmates with stories about wife Sandra, including the tale of accidentally running her over while their granddaughter watched from the top of a bus.

The research found 'The Fun Seeker' is the campmate personality the nation is most likely to identify with (19 per cent).

Followed by 'The Oversharer' and 'Loveable Liability' (both 14 per cent), and 'The Snack Artist' (12 per cent).

Dr Linda Papadopoulos added:“One of the most interesting things about group dynamics is that the very traits that bring people together can also be the ones that create friction.

“Someone who's naturally outgoing and expressive – a 'Main Character' – might be brilliant at lifting everyone's spirits, but could also overwhelm someone who needs a little more quiet or personal space.

“What's important to remember is that these differences aren't necessarily about one personality being better than another.

“They're often about different emotional needs, communication styles and ways of coping with pressure.

“That's what makes the jungle such an interesting social experiment.

“And ultimately, it's a lovely reminder that there's no single right way to be part of a group. We all bring something different to the table, and often it's those differences that make the group work.”

THE SIX I'M A CELEBRITY... GET ME OUT OF HERE! PERSONALITY TYPES EXPLAINED:

The Main Character: A naturally expressive personality who often becomes the focal point of a group. Comfortable taking centre stage, they're usually the one telling the story, doing the impression or starting the singalong, whether everyone else is ready for it or not.

The OMG Queen: They experience everything at full volume. Excitement, anticipation, affection, and surprise are all felt deeply and expressed loudly, making their reactions hard to miss and often setting the tone for those around them.

The Loveable Liability: Enthusiastic, spontaneous, and usually well-intentioned, they have a knack for finding themselves at the centre of unexpected mishaps. Their tendency to act before thinking can create chaos, confusion, and plenty of stories along the way, but their warmth makes it difficult for others to stay annoyed with them for long.

The Snack Artist: Food is a source of comfort, enjoyment, and connection. They're often thinking about the next meal, discussing food, or offering snacks, and in environments where everyday luxuries are limited, can become especially focused on what and when they'll eat next.

The Oversharer: For them, there are very few personal topics that feel off limits. Comfortable opening up and asking direct questions, they often create closeness through candid conversation, sometimes forging instant connections and sometimes revealing more than people expected.

The Fun Seeker: An upbeat personality who instinctively looks for opportunities to play, joke, and connect with others. Quick to suggest a game, distraction, or last-minute plan, they have a talent for turning ordinary situations into entertainment and lifting spirits when energy begins to dip.