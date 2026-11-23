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Participants in the United States and Canada can dial 1-877-317-6789, while international participants can call 1-412-317-6789. A webcast replay will be available following the event. Additional information regarding the proposed merger is available in Beeline's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov. 19, 2026.

To view the full press release, visit

About Beeline Holdings, Inc.

Beeline Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLNE) is a technology-driven mortgage and home-finance company focused on simplifying and accelerating the path to homeownership, property investment and home-equity access. Through its digital platform, Beeline offers mortgage products designed for traditional borrowers, self-employed borrowers and real estate investors and is expanding its platform into home equity investment products.

About MissionIR

MissionIR (“MIR”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on assisting IR firms with syndicated content to enhance the visibility of private and public companies within the investment community. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN: (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions. With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MIR is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MIR brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MIR is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

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Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#2b6e4f425f44596b66425858424445627905484446" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] MissionIR is powered by IBN

The latest news and updates relating toare available in the company's newsroom at