MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Energy Fuels Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Energy Fuels (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) announced plans to launch a large-scale uranium processing campaign at its White Mesa Mill in Utah beginning in December 2026 and continuing through the first quarter of 2027. The campaign is expected to produce approximately 1 million pounds of finished natural uranium concentrate (U3O8) from material sourced from its Pinyon Plain mine in Arizona, La Sal Complex in Utah and other uranium-bearing feedstocks. Following the campaign, the company expects to resume rare earth element production at the mill, processing monazite from existing inventory and potentially additional third-party sources.

Energy Fuels is also advancing its Whirlwind Project in Colorado, Energy Queen and Bullfrog projects in Utah and Nichols Ranch in-situ recovery project in Wyoming. Together, these projects have the potential to add approximately 1.25 million pounds of annual U3O8 production as the company prepares for an eventual decline in output from Pinyon Plain. Energy Fuels expects to produce approximately 1.6 million to 2 million pounds of mined and produced uranium in 2026, while pursuing additional domestic production capacity through projects designed to offer competitive costs, attractive margins and relatively modest upfront capital requirements.

To view the full press release, visit

About Energy Fuels

Energy Fuels is a leading U.S. critical materials company specializing in uranium, rare earth elements, heavy mineral sands, vanadium, and the development of medical isotopes. With several uranium projects in the western United States, Energy Fuels has been the top U.S. producer of natural uranium concentrate, supplying nuclear utilities. The Company owns the only fully licensed conventional uranium mill operating in the U.S. – the White Mesa Mill in Utah – where it also produces REE products and evaluates medical isotope recovery for emerging cancer therapies. Additionally, Energy Fuels is developing three heavy mineral sands/rare earths projects: the Vara Mada Project in Madagascar, Bahia Project in Brazil, and Donald Project in Australia (through a joint venture with Astron Limited). Based in Lakewood, Colorado, its shares trade on the NYSE American (“UUUU”) and TSX (“EFR”).

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to UUUU are available in the company's newsroom at

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