MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) GridAI Technologies (NASDAQ: GRDX) announced the completion of its acquisition of Pronghorn Resources LLC, a producing natural gas and energy infrastructure business in Wyoming's Powder River Basin. The transaction also includes exclusive Wyoming territorial rights under a joint venture arrangement with 1st American Nuclear Co. and is intended to establish GridAI as a vertically integrated energy platform serving artificial intelligence and hyperscale data center markets. Pronghorn's assets include approximately 100 million cubic feet per day of gross natural gas production, an estimated 2 trillion cubic feet of proved, probable and possible natural gas reserves, approximately 3,200 producing wells and roughly 1 million acres of mineral and leasehold interests. The company estimates current gas production could support up to approximately 600 megawatts of gas-fired generation, depending on operating conditions.

The acquired infrastructure also includes more than 450 miles of owned pipelines and gathering systems, connections to major regional transportation networks and approximately 14 million gallons of daily water production. GridAI plans to leverage these assets to develop dedicated power generation capacity, initially targeting 300 megawatts of power delivery in 2027, with longer-term ambitions to establish a multi-gigawatt energy infrastructure business. The company expects its pipeline connectivity to provide access to third-party natural gas supplies as demand grows, while ongoing well rehabilitation and new drilling programs are intended to increase production from its existing resources.

To view the full press release, visit

About GridAI Technologies Corp.

GridAI Technologies Corp. (Nasdaq: GRDX) is developing a vertically integrated energy and infrastructure platform designed to support the expanding power requirements of artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and hyperscale data centers.

Through its Wyoming operations, the Company seeks to combine natural gas production, dedicated electric generation, land, water, and existing infrastructure to accelerate the deployment of large-scale American AI infrastructure.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to GRDX are available in the company's newsroom at

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