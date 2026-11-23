MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) a provider of artificial intelligence-powered commerce infrastructure, announced that on-site search volume increased approximately 185% over four months following deployment of its technology at Flowtech, an industrial distribution and engineering group specializing in hydraulics, pneumatics and process engineering. Rezolve Ai now powers search across Flowtech's websites in the United Kingdom, Ireland and the Benelux region, helping customers navigate a catalog of more than 180,000 stocked products. The implementation has also significantly reduced searches returning no results, while Rezolve Insight, the company's analytics platform, tracks search activity through completed purchases to measure commercial performance.

The expansion follows the initial deployment, with Flowtech's Irish website launching in August 2026 and its Benelux operations following in early September. A comprehensive return-on-investment assessment is underway using tracked purchasing data. Rezolve Ai CEO Daniel M. Wagner said the deployment demonstrates the company's strategy of expanding existing customer relationships across additional websites, markets and capabilities. The company also highlighted growing demand for AI-powered commerce solutions as businesses seek to convert online search activity into sales.

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About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai is a global leader in AI-powered commerce technology. Its Brain Suite platform helps retailers, brands and financial institutions transform how consumers search, engage and transact across digital channels.

Rezolve Ai's proprietary brainpowa models are purpose-built for commerce, while TraceWare and Auditable AI provide transparency and accountability across agentic AI workflows. Its proprietary distributed database platform provides trusted, real-time data infrastructure for AI agents and enterprise applications. Together, these technologies enable enterprises to deploy AI that can engage customers, understand intent, support transactions and operate safely at scale.

Headquartered in London with operations across North America, Europe and Asia, Rezolve Ai partners with leading global enterprises to power the future of commerce through AI that sells.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RZLV are available in the company's newsroom at

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