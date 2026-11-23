MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) According to the World Platinum Investment Council, platinum could shift from being oversupplied in 2026 to deficit territory in 2027, but there is a caveat. WPIC says investors will be the deciding factor for this shift.

All in all, the platinum market has so many moving pieces on the supply and demand sides, and producers of this metal, such as Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) will be watching how those different pieces fall into place in...

Read More>>

About Rocks & Stocks

Rocks & Stocks (“R&S”) is a specialized communications platform delivering deep insights into the mining industry. It is one of 75+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio IBN

R&S is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.