MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nutriband (NASDAQ: NTRB), a developer of pharmaceutical drug delivery products, announced that its 4P Therapeutics subsidiary has been engaged by Sofusa Holdings to provide clinical, regulatory and product development support for its proprietary nanotechnology platform targeting lymphatic vessels and lymph nodes. The collaboration will leverage 4P Therapeutics' drug delivery expertise to support the development of combination biologic-device products for autoimmune diseases, cancer and other immune system disorders. The Sofusa DoseConnect(R) platform uses nanotopography-draped microneedles designed to deliver biologic therapies and imaging agents directly into the lymphatic system.

The technology is intended to increase drug concentrations within the lymphatic system, potentially improving therapeutic exposure, efficacy and safety while reducing systemic toxicity. Potential applications include biologic treatments for autoimmune diseases and cancer, as well as emerging immunotherapies such as bispecific antibodies and oncolytic virus therapies. The initiative addresses growing interest in lymphatic-targeted treatments as research continues to identify connections between lymphatic dysfunction and conditions including cardiovascular disease, obesity, autoimmune disorders and cancer.

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About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA(TM) abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA(TM) technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

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