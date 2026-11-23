MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Safe Pro Group (NASDAQ: SPAI), a developer of artificial intelligence (“AI”)-enabled defense and security solutions, announced that Dr. Jasper Baur, chief scientist and co-founder of its Safe Pro AI subsidiary, was featured in a Q&A interview with Ukrinform, Ukraine's national news agency, discussing the company's patented AI technology used in Ukrainian demining operations. Conducted during the Ukraine Mine Action Conference in Brussels, Belgium, the interview highlighted Safe Pro's SpotlightAI(TM) platform, which was selected as the winner of the“Scalable Innovation” award in the Mine Action Innovation program organized by the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining. The recognition acknowledged the technology's operational use and potential for large-scale deployment in humanitarian mine clearance efforts.

SpotlightAI(TM) uses machine learning and cloud-based processing to identify and geolocate more than 150 types of landmines and unexploded ordnance from high-resolution drone imagery. According to the company, its proprietary AI models have analyzed more than 3.2 million drone images in Ukraine, identifying over 60,200 explosive remnants of war across more than 40,520 acres. The platform processes individual images in less than 0.2 seconds and generates detailed, GPS-tagged two-dimensional and interactive three-dimensional maps to support demining operations. Safe Pro said its technology addresses a significant humanitarian challenge, with an estimated 129,000 to 133,300 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory potentially contaminated by explosive hazards.

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About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SPAI) is a mission-driven technology company delivering AI-enabled security and defense solutions. Through cutting-edge platforms like SPAI Ground Truth, Safe Pro provides advanced situational awareness tools for defense, humanitarian, and homeland security applications globally. The Company is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing and mapping, leveraging commercially available off-the-shelf drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to enable rapid identification of explosive threats, providing a safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based analysis methods. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem and powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform targets multiple markets, including commercial, government, law enforcement, and humanitarian sectors where its Safe Pro AI software, Safe-Pro USA protective gear, and Airborne Response drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency.

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