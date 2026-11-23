MindWave's ecosystem model calls for participating businesses to contribute 25% of qualifying revenue toward MindWaveDAO and NILA development. Three enterprise initiatives spanning ClimateTech, AdTech and InsurTech are expected to help demonstrate the model's commercial potential. License fees, recurring maintenance agreements and transaction services create additional potential revenue streams as MindChain adoption expands.

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

One of the biggest challenges facing blockchain ecosystems is finding a sustainable way to fund their own growth. Many projects have historically relied on token issuance and treasury incentives to attract developers, validators and users. But as the industry matures, infrastructure providers face a different question: Can the businesses using a network help finance its continued development?

Apimeds Pharmaceuticals US Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary MindWave Innovations Inc. (NYSE American: APUS) is building its ecosystem around that concept. Through MindWaveDAO, the company has established a contribution model under which businesses building on MindChain or approved industry networks commit 25% of qualifying revenue generated through...

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NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to APUS are available in the company's newsroom at

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