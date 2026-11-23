MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc. and may include paid advertising.

Nevada Organic Phosphate (CSE: NOP; OTCQB: NOPFF; FSE: Z58) announced that, through environmental consulting firm Stantec Consulting Services Inc., it has submitted Exploration Plans and Habitat Evaluation Reports to the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) supporting three new Applications to Prospect for phosphate in the Murdock Mountain and Leach Mountains areas of northeastern Nevada. The submissions initiate the formal federal review process for proposed exploration activities, including drilling, on BLM-administered lands. The documents outline planned exploration programs, environmental protection measures and habitat considerations for the three areas, which the company considers prospective for sedimentary phosphate mineralization.

The applications represent a step toward expanding Nevada Organic Phosphate's regional exploration opportunities and strengthening its long-term phosphate land position. The BLM will evaluate the technical, environmental and land-use aspects of the proposed activities before determining whether additional information is required to authorize prospecting. CEO Robin Dow said the submissions reflect the company's ongoing efforts to advance its phosphate projects through the federal permitting process. Exploration permits remain subject to regulatory review and approval, with no assurance regarding timing or outcomes.

To view the full press release, visit

About Nevada Organic Phosphate Inc.

NOP is a junior exploration company with an organic sedimentary raw rock phosphate bed, 6.6 kilometres long, in northeast Nevada. Additional applications extend the potential strike of rock phosphate to over 30 kilometres. This is believed to be the only known large-scale organic sedimentary phosphate project in North America. It is situated close to the main highway to Montello/Elko, Nevada, and near the rail head to California.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to NOP are available in the company's newsroom at

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