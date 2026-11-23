MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi on Monday discussed expanding cooperation with UNESCO Director-General Khaled El-Enany on training young people, journalists and digital content creators, as well as digitising and preserving Egypt's radio and television archive.

The meeting took place during El-Enany's first official visit to Egypt since taking office as UNESCO director-general in November 2025, according to the presidency.

Al-Sisi said Egypt was keen to cooperate with UNESCO on training journalists and digital content creators and strengthening their ability to produce what he described as responsible content, with the aim of countering misinformation and hate speech and promoting dialogue between cultures.

He also called for cooperation to digitise and preserve the Egyptian Radio and Television archive, describing it as part of the country's national memory and cultural heritage.

The talks also covered UNESCO's efforts to protect cultural heritage, promote the use of technology and innovation in education, and implement youth capacity-building programmes in Egypt.

Al-Sisi praised what he described as progress in UNESCO's institutional and administrative reform since El-Enany took office, and called for the organisation to respond more closely to the development priorities of its member states, particularly developing countries.

El-Enany said there was scope to expand joint Egypt-UNESCO projects in education, culture and science.

He also highlighted opportunities for trilateral cooperation in African countries through cultural and educational initiatives aimed at preserving heritage and promoting development.