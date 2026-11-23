MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaidi discussed strengthening bilateral cooperation in energy, investment, trade and defence, alongside regional developments in Gaza and Yemen, Red Sea security and water issues, during talks on Monday.

The talks took place during Al-Zaidi's first official visit to Egypt since taking office and coincided with the fourth session of the Egypt-Iraq Higher Joint Committee.

Speaking at a joint news conference, Al-Sisi said the two countries had agreed to intensify political consultations amid regional tensions and coordinate efforts to prevent further escalation and support regional security and stability.

He reiterated Egypt's support for Iraq's sovereignty, unity and stability, describing the country's stability as an important pillar of Arab national security.

Al-Zaidi said Iraq sought closer political consultations with Egypt to help prevent renewed regional escalation, stressing that the two countries shared an interest in resolving crises through dialogue and political solutions.

He added that Iraq was seeking to strengthen economic ties across the Arab world and had adopted a series of measures and facilitations to expand cooperation with Egypt, although the statement did not specify their nature.

On Gaza, Al-Sisi called for full compliance with the ceasefire and implementation of commitments under the first phase of US President Donald Trump's peace plan, including the delivery of humanitarian aid and early recovery supplies, as well as the rehabilitation of infrastructure and hospitals.

He also called for moving ahead with the second phase of the plan, which includes an Israeli withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, enabling a national committee to temporarily administer the territory from within Gaza, and deploying an international stabilisation force to monitor the ceasefire.

Al-Sisi said the process should ultimately lead to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, in accordance with international resolutions.

The two leaders also discussed developments in Yemen, expressing support for efforts to resume a comprehensive political process aimed at preserving the country's unity and stability.

Al-Sisi and Al-Zaidi stressed the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation in the Gulf, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Red Sea, rejecting any attempts to threaten the security of these strategic waterways.

Al-Sisi said responsibility for the security and governance of the Red Sea should rest exclusively with the Arab and African countries bordering it.

The talks also addressed water security, an issue of shared concern for Egypt and Iraq as downstream countries.

The two sides called for stronger coordination to address water scarcity and desertification. Al-Sisi stressed the need to uphold international law governing transboundary waterways and rejected unilateral measures.

He said cooperation should be based on prior notification, consultation and consensus to ensure mutual benefits for all parties.

Egypt's presidency said the discussions also focused on implementing agreements reached through the bilateral Higher Joint Committee and translating them into concrete steps to strengthen economic, trade and investment cooperation.

For his part, Al-Zaidi said there was considerable scope to further expand economic ties between the two countries.