MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Japan's LIXIL Corporation has reaffirmed its pledge to improve sanitation and hygiene for another 100 million people by the fiscal year ending March 2031, marking World Toilet Day on 19 November with a call for governments and partners to accelerate action.

The company announced earlier this year that it had improved access for more than 100 million people through its social business, SATO, whose products include the SATO Pan, a toilet pan that seals off odours and insects using less than one litre of water.

LIXIL is now extending the work from community development into humanitarian crises. Around 3.4 billion people still lack safely managed sanitation, according to the company.

In August it launched an emergency support initiative for displaced people in Sudan's Blue Nile State with the United Nations Development Programme. Under an agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), it is providing market-based water, sanitation and hygiene services for refugees and host communities around Kenya's Kakuma refugee camp, and flood-resistant sanitation in Malawi.

“The ambition to reach another 100 million people is an important step, but the real measure of progress will be the lasting difference these efforts make to people's lives,” said Stefan Schmied, leader for India, Middle East and Africa at LIXIL International and GROHE.