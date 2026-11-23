MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Planning and Economic Development Minister Ahmed Rostom held a meeting with Akram El-Gohary, President of the Central Agency for Public Mobilisation and Statistics (CAPMAS), and senior officials from the ministry and the agency to discuss ways to modernise statistical operations and update databases.

During the meeting, Rostom stressed that updating statistical data and integrating modern technology into its collection, processing and dissemination are key priorities for supporting decision-making.

He highlighted the government's commitment to developing economic and social policies based on accurate and reliable information, noting that the effectiveness of development decisions is closely linked to the quality of the data underpinning them.







Rostom explained that identifying development priorities, directing resources towards the most disadvantaged groups and areas, and measuring the actual impact of projects on the ground all require regularly updated data that accurately reflect realities and are readily accessible to citizens, researchers and decision-makers.

He also emphasised the need to simplify procedures and improve working methods to enhance efficiency and reduce the time required to complete tasks.

The minister stressed that investing in data and equipping staff with the skills needed to keep pace with the latest statistical methods constitute a direct investment in improving citizens' living standards.

Rostom concluded by underscoring the central role of digital transformation at this stage, highlighting the importance of adopting advanced technological systems for collecting, processing and analysing data, as well as presenting it through interactive digital platforms that are clear, secure and accessible.