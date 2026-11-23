MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Air Liquide Egypt has started supplying Saint-Gobain's glass manufacturing facilities in Ain Sokhna through an integrated industrial gases pipeline network, under a new long-term agreement supporting the expansion of the French group's float glass production facility.

The supply arrangement, which took effect in August 2026, marks a shift from a dedicated on-site nitrogen generation unit to a pipeline-based supply system. Air Liquide Egypt will meet the nitrogen requirements of both Saint-Gobain Glass Companies in Egypt's (SGGE) existing operations and its planned expansion, with additional backup storage installed to ensure continuity and reliability of supply.

The agreement builds on an 18-year partnership between the two companies and expands Air Liquide's presence in the Sokhna industrial basin. It also builds on the company's investment in an additional air separation unit in Sokhna, which was commissioned two years ago.

According to Air Liquide Egypt, integrating the glass plants into its industrial gases pipeline network is expected to enhance operational security, optimise land use, reduce electricity consumption and lower carbon intensity.

The project also supports the development of shared industrial infrastructure in the Sokhna basin, in line with Egypt's efforts to attract investment, strengthen domestic manufacturing and establish the area as a regional industrial hub.

“This strategic investment demonstrates our commitment to aligning infrastructure expansion with Egypt's national economic priorities,” said Prean Chetty, CEO of Air Liquide Egypt.

“By expanding our integrated industrial gases pipeline network in the Sokhna basin, we deliver superior reliability, optimise energy efficiency and lower carbon intensity, enabling sustainable growth for our industrial partners while reinforcing Egypt's position as a regional manufacturing hub,” he added.