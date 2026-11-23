MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt will host the inaugural edition of the Global Building Materials Summit, CONVERGE 2026 – Beyond Today, in Sharm El-Sheikh on November 29, bringing together around 100 industry, trade and investment leaders from 40 countries.

The summit aims to strengthen Egypt's position as a regional hub for industrial and commercial cooperation, while creating new opportunities for trade, investment and partnerships across the building materials sector.

Ahmed Othman, Board Member of the Chamber of Building Materials Industries, Head of its Insulation Materials Division and Chairman of the summit, said hosting the inaugural edition in Egypt reflects the country's potential to expand its industrial and trade relations with international markets.

He said the event seeks to go beyond traditional networking gatherings by fostering long-term industrial and commercial partnerships among manufacturers, investors, distributors and policymakers.

Othman added that Egypt's building materials sector has significant opportunities to expand its presence in international markets, stressing the importance of strengthening cooperation among industry players to enhance the competitiveness of Egyptian products, open new export channels and attract joint investments.

The summit will also provide a platform for industry leaders to exchange expertise and explore new models of cooperation, including industrial franchising, which can help companies enter new markets while transferring technical know-how and maintaining quality standards.

The agenda will focus on three main themes: the future of building materials, including innovation, sustainability and advanced manufacturing; international cooperation, trade and access to global markets; and industrial franchising as a model for expansion and cross-border partnerships.

Othman noted that selecting Sharm El-Sheikh as the host city highlights Egypt's ability to provide a secure and stable environment for international business events and attract industry leaders from global markets.

Held under the theme“Beyond Today,” CONVERGE 2026 seeks to turn business connections into sustainable economic and commercial partnerships and support the international expansion of Egypt's building materials industry.