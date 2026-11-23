MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) SOKNA has launched the first phase of BOSTAN, an integrated cemetery development spanning 188 feddans on Suez Road inside Madinaty, offering 1,037 ready-to-deliver family burial plots, according to a company statement.

The first phase comprises 1,037 plots, each covering 40 square metres, with immediate handover available upon signing. The company is offering payment plans of up to three years, with down payments starting at approximately 10%.

The fully licensed development is planned to include a total of 5,352 family burial plots, occupying 30% of the site's area, while the remaining 70% will be allocated to green spaces.

Each plot includes 10 burial spaces designed in accordance with Islamic Sharia and using the lahd burial method. SOKNA said it had begun handing over plots to buyers following the issuance of the required site permits and completion of the project's registration with the relevant public health authorities.







BOSTAN is designed to provide integrated funeral, burial and visitor services, including a mosque accommodating up to 1,000 worshippers, a condolence hall with a capacity of around 450 guests, dedicated parking facilities, restrooms and on-site transportation services.

The development also includes facilities for preparing the deceased, alongside round-the-clock security supported by personnel and AI-enabled CCTV systems. The company said a permanent team would oversee the project's daily management, maintenance and customer support.







Ahmed Gaballah, Founder and CEO of SOKNA, said BOSTAN marked the first step in the company's plan to develop and improve cemetery services across Egypt, adding that the project brings funeral and burial services together in a professionally managed destination designed around families' needs.

Gaballah added that funeral and burial services are available around the clock through the company's hotline. SOKNA handles the required permits, transportation, preparation of the deceased and coordination of funeral and burial arrangements. It also provides support for family visits and can arrange Quran reciters.