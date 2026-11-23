MENAFN - ValueWalk) Kernow Asset Management 's commentary for the month ended October 31, 2026.

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In the olden days, six weeks ago, a PLC company proudly announced the appointment of a Non-Executive Director with 40 years' experience. He had cost shareholders money in every previous directorship. Every single one. Forty years of experience. All bad.

The future is hard to predict. People are less mysterious.

So, Ed built an app to investigate such people. He called it Bal Maiden, after Cornwall's female mineworkers, whose magnificent hats accompanied their search for overlooked nuggets. Among other things, it charts the track records of every UK board member. It's no substitute for fieldwork, of course.

(Ask him to show you when we next meet.)

Markets assume executives are decent, capable and trustworthy. Discovering they are changes little. Discovering they are not can change everything.

The market has priced in heroes, not villains.

Back To The Future

Bigger picture. If the future unfolded as expected, share prices would have little to do. Contrarians profit from any disobedience. Today, the market has bet enormously on AI heroes it knows remarkably little about. They promise to free humanity from work.

Historically, we call that a recession.

Worry not. According to UBS, the UK has been the best performing region since 1998 during periods of technology underperformance. The tech bros have recently discovered the joys of enormous capital expenditure and questionable returns. It's showtime for the UK.

Three of those real economy companies paid for our month. Magnum Ice Cream traded ahead of expectations. As did Hollywood Bowl. A remarkable achievement for a business whose main competitor is sunlight. We also underestimated the world's growing inability to get along. Good news for Clarkson, the world's finest shipbroker. 2026 profit expectations have increased once more to at least £135m.

We upgraded all three valuations. And no. We did not trade a single share of any of them. Come to think of it, we did not really trade anything all month. Instead, we wondered why markets spend so much time imagining the future and so little investigating the people entrusted with delivering it.

Character Matters

I started investigating people for a simple reason. I was a terrible judge of CEO character. I mostly liked people who were fun and had good hair. My old boss could see past flaws and was an excellent judge of character. She employed me.

Every investment paper should measure the gap between management's public reputation and its internal one. Oh, the stories I wish I could tell you.