RPD Fortress Fund October 2026 Commentary
|Month
|Year to Date
|Inception to Date*
|RPD Fortress Fund
|1.90%
|-2.70%
|29.05%
|BarclayHedge Equity Market Neutral Index**
|-0.71%
|3.15%
|32.57%
|Bloomberg US Aggregate TR
|0.55%
|-2.41%
|8.56%
Performance Statistics
|Annualized Net Return
|Volatility
|Sharpe
|Positive Months
|7.03%
|3.02%
|1.04
|87%
*Inception date – February 1, 2023
**Based off reporting by 29 funds as of Nov 5, 2026
This rise in index volatility, alongside the broadening in market participation, was constructive for the Fund, as higher implied volatility increased the premium available for underwriting risk at strike levels consistent with our valuation discipline. Cash-secured put selling was the primary contributor for the month, and the result was broad-based, with the majority of the Fund's put positions contributing positively across a range of industries. During October, Akamai Technologies (AKAM), Blackstone (BX), Compass (COMP), LKQ Corporation (LKQ), and Oracle (ORCL) were among the more notable contributors, spanning five different industries. Across these bottom-up selected positions, strikes set at conservative valuation levels provided an idiosyncratic price cushion that kept the underlying equities out-of-the-money through the month's swings in technology and AI-related shares. Cash-secured call selling was marginally positive and an immaterial contributor to the month's outcome.
The Fund generated October's returns mainly from cash-covered option writing. Carlyle Group (CG), one of the positions that we conservatively rolled lower and further out in September, contributed positively, while QXO, Inc. (QXO) was the Fund's largest detractor, with the loss largely mark-to-market in nature and associated with risk management practices. A positive result during a month of rising index volatility and significant rotation across sectors is consistent with the Fund's ethos of idiosyncratic premium collection.
On a delta-adjusted basis, exposure averaged 13.5% long and 0% short, resulting in net delta-adjusted exposure of 13.5%. This compares with delta-adjusted exposure of 9.0% long and 0.1% short in September. Gross exposure remained fully cash-secured, and the portfolio continued to operate without leverage on a notional basis. The Fund ended the month diversified across the following industries: Software; IT Services; Capital Markets; Building Products & Distribution; Automotive Parts Distribution; Real Estate Services; and Specialty Retail.
Looking ahead, we remain disciplined in our deployment of capital. While higher index volatility has improved the premium available on select names, broader equity valuations and sector concentrations at the index level remain elevated relative to historical measures, and we continue to underwrite only where strike prices are supported by our fundamental, deep-value approach. In addition to October's recognized performance, premium collected across the month-end portfolio leaves the Fund entering November with a meaningful balance unearned given expiration timing. Provided the underlying equities remain out-of-the-money, this unearned premium carried into November and December will be recognized as positions approach expiration. Our short-dated, fully cash-secured structure allows us to adjust strikes and add exposure selectively as potential market and individual stock catalysts arise. We remain focused on what we can control: capital preservation, strict valuation discipline, and repeatable cash-covered option selling to capture premium.
If you have any questions or would like additional information, please contact Investor Relations at [email protected]
Best regards, RPD Fund Management LLC (212) 201-2650
See also: RPD Fortress Fund.
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