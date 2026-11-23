(MENAFN- ValueWalk) RPD Fortress Fund 's commentary for the month ended October 31, 2026. Read more hedge fund letters here RPD Fortress Fund returned 1.90% net in October, a positive result in a month defined by a pronounced rotation away from AI thematic exposed equities. As yields steepened, concerns returned regarding the financing and ROIC of AI-related capital spending weighed on the largest technology and semiconductor companies. The Nasdaq 100 declined 6.9% and the S&P 500 declined 1.1%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 1.7%. Beneath the index level, breadth widened considerably, with Information Technology and Communication Services the only sectors to decline and the S&P 500 Equal Weight index advancing 4.9% for the month. Index volatility rose from the subdued levels that prevailed through the summer, with the VIX reaching its highest level in several months, while the Federal Reserve held its policy rate steady following September's increase. The estimated performance figures net of fees as of October 31, 2026

Month Year to Date Inception to Date* RPD Fortress Fund 1.90% -2.70% 29.05% BarclayHedge Equity Market Neutral Index** -0.71% 3.15% 32.57% Bloomberg US Aggregate TR 0.55% -2.41% 8.56%

Performance Statistics

Annualized Net Return Volatility Sharpe Positive Months 7.03% 3.02% 1.04 87%

*Inception date – February 1, 2023

**Based off reporting by 29 funds as of Nov 5, 2026

This rise in index volatility, alongside the broadening in market participation, was constructive for the Fund, as higher implied volatility increased the premium available for underwriting risk at strike levels consistent with our valuation discipline. Cash-secured put selling was the primary contributor for the month, and the result was broad-based, with the majority of the Fund's put positions contributing positively across a range of industries. During October, Akamai Technologies (AKAM), Blackstone (BX), Compass (COMP), LKQ Corporation (LKQ), and Oracle (ORCL) were among the more notable contributors, spanning five different industries. Across these bottom-up selected positions, strikes set at conservative valuation levels provided an idiosyncratic price cushion that kept the underlying equities out-of-the-money through the month's swings in technology and AI-related shares. Cash-secured call selling was marginally positive and an immaterial contributor to the month's outcome.

The Fund generated October's returns mainly from cash-covered option writing. Carlyle Group (CG), one of the positions that we conservatively rolled lower and further out in September, contributed positively, while QXO, Inc. (QXO) was the Fund's largest detractor, with the loss largely mark-to-market in nature and associated with risk management practices. A positive result during a month of rising index volatility and significant rotation across sectors is consistent with the Fund's ethos of idiosyncratic premium collection.

On a delta-adjusted basis, exposure averaged 13.5% long and 0% short, resulting in net delta-adjusted exposure of 13.5%. This compares with delta-adjusted exposure of 9.0% long and 0.1% short in September. Gross exposure remained fully cash-secured, and the portfolio continued to operate without leverage on a notional basis. The Fund ended the month diversified across the following industries: Software; IT Services; Capital Markets; Building Products & Distribution; Automotive Parts Distribution; Real Estate Services; and Specialty Retail.

Looking ahead, we remain disciplined in our deployment of capital. While higher index volatility has improved the premium available on select names, broader equity valuations and sector concentrations at the index level remain elevated relative to historical measures, and we continue to underwrite only where strike prices are supported by our fundamental, deep-value approach. In addition to October's recognized performance, premium collected across the month-end portfolio leaves the Fund entering November with a meaningful balance unearned given expiration timing. Provided the underlying equities remain out-of-the-money, this unearned premium carried into November and December will be recognized as positions approach expiration. Our short-dated, fully cash-secured structure allows us to adjust strikes and add exposure selectively as potential market and individual stock catalysts arise. We remain focused on what we can control: capital preservation, strict valuation discipline, and repeatable cash-covered option selling to capture premium.

If you have any questions or would like additional information, please contact Investor Relations at [email protected]

Best regards, RPD Fund Management LLC (212) 201-2650

See also: RPD Fortress Fund.