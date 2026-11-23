MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Charity has delivered 12 modern dialysis machines to Darusalam Hospital in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, as part of its efforts to support the health sector and enhance treatment services for patients with kidney failure. The project is expected to benefit approximately 1,100 patients in need.

The handover ceremony was attended by Dr Bashir Abdullahi Salad, the official responsible for the kidney department at the Ministry of Health and Human Services; Abdulfatah Adam Moalim, Director of Qatar Charity's Somalia Office; Bile Ali Hassan, Director General of Darusalam Hospital; and Abdullahi Mohamed Osman, Director of Hormuud Salaam Foundation, alongside doctors, healthcare and administrative staff, and representatives of partner blade-->

Healthcare Partnership

Abdulfatah Aden Moalim, Director of Qatar Charity's Somalia Office, said the initiative responds to the growing need for dialysis services. He noted that the new machines will help expand access to free treatment and improve the quality of patient care. He explained that the project is the result of a partnership between Qatar Charity, the Ministry of Health and Human Services, Hormuud Salaam Foundation and Darusalam Hospital, aimed at alleviating patients' suffering and enabling them to access more efficient and sustainable treatment services.

He added that Qatar Charity places particular emphasis on supporting patients with chronic diseases. He praised the efforts of the benefactors and donors who helped fund the project, stressing that such initiatives embody the values of humanitarian solidarity and help provide quality healthcare services to those most in blade-->

A Valuable Addition

For his part, Dr Bashir Abdullahi Salad, the official responsible for the kidney department at the Ministry of Health and Human Services, praised the initiative, describing it as a successful model of cooperation between government institutions and humanitarian organisations in supporting patients with chronic diseases and developing specialised healthcare services. He said that providing modern equipment will strengthen healthcare facilities' ability to respond to the growing demand for dialysis services and improve access to treatment for patients in need.

Bile Ali Hassan, Director General of Darusalam Hospital, expressed his appreciation to Qatar Charity for its support, noting that the new machines will strengthen the hospital's operational capacity and improve the efficiency of services provided to kidney patients. He said:“On behalf of myself, the management and staff of Darusalam Hospital, we extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to Qatar Charity and the generous benefactors who funded this project. These machines are truly a valuable addition to the hospital and will help us expand our dialysis services and improve their efficiency, directly benefiting patients in blade-->

Sustainable Support

This support forms part of a broader programme implemented by Qatar Charity to develop kidney disease treatment services in Somalia. Qatar Charity recently signed a cooperation agreement with the Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Training and Research Hospital in Mogadishu to support dialysis services and provide the necessary medical equipment and supplies, while also strengthening diagnostic, treatment and medical follow-up services for patients with kidney blade-->

Free Treatment

Under the agreement, 100 patients with kidney failure will receive regular dialysis sessions for 12 months, based on the approved medical requirements of each case. This will ensure that patients from low-income families and the most vulnerable groups have access to the necessary treatment services free of charge and on a sustained basis.

Qatar Charity health sector kidney failure Darusalam Hospital