MENAFN - Gulf Times) MSCI CEO Henry Fernandez's talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto have boosted expectations of improvements in the country's stock market and supported the rupiah, Indonesia's central bank said on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Bloomberg News, citing people with knowledge of the discussion, reported that the head of the global index provider conveyed a willingness to consider alternatives to a two-step downgrade of Indonesia's stock-market status on a November 10 conference call with Prabowo.

"Remarks by MSCI CEO Henry Fernandez during a recent direct meeting with President Prabowo Subianto have raised positive expectations for improvements in Indonesia's stock market and further supported rupiah appreciation," Bank Indonesia head of monetary management Erwin Gunawan Hutapea said.

The rupiah hit a record low on Monday at 18,290 a dollar before strengthening to as much as 18,180 as of 0733 GMT, data from LSEG shows.

Fernandez and Prabowo spoke for more than an hour on the call brokered by Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates who has acted as an informal adviser to Indonesia's government, the report added.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. MSCI, Dalio and a spokesperson for Indonesia's president did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Indonesia faces scrutiny from MSCI after it warned the country's stocks could be removed from its indexes in 2027 and the market relegated two steps down from an emerging market to "standalone" status, bypassing the frontier rating.

A few other close aides also dialled into the call with Dalio, along with Rosan Roeslani, the CEO of the Indonesian sovereign wealth fund Danantara, the report said.

Danantara did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fernandez said during the call that MSCI did not necessarily intend to downgrade Indonesia and instead would continue to advise Indonesian officials on the steps they would need to take to ensure they meet the standards, according to the report.

MSCI stock market Bloomberg News monetary management