MENAFN - Gulf Times) Nvidia on Monday said on Monday it was reinstating Jensen Huang as CEO, effective immediately, an extraordinary reversal that followed calls from US President Donald Trump for his return after Huang resigned over revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an alleged Chinese spy.

The reversal, which sent shares soaring 33%, came after the board said it saw no national security risk in the return of Huang, who had also allegedly carried on affairs with at least two Nvidia employees.

Multiple investigations of the company are underway, including by the US SEC and the Department of Justice, related to everything from potential accounting issues to alleged chip smuggling.

Trump, who last week urged Nvidia to bring Huang back after its board ruled out his return, praised the reversal on Monday as the "correct and proper decision."

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the US government had no reason to believe Huang's return posed a national security risk and had no evidence he had engaged in unlawful conduct.

He nevertheless urged Nvidia to continue investigating the company's compliance with US export controls to ensure it was meeting its obligations to protect national security.

Nvidia Chairman Harvey Jones had said last week that the company would not rehire Huang despite a growing campaign for his return.

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