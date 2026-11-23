MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Development Bank (QDB), represented by the Qatar FinTech Hub (QFTH), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with SCV Master Holding Company (SC Ventures) to explore opportunities for fintech innovation and venture development in Qatar, aligned with the country's economic priorities.

At the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) 2026, Abdulrahman bin Hesham al-Sowaidi, CEO of QDB and chairman of QFTH, signed the MoU with Alex Manson, CEO SC Ventures, the innovation, venture-building, and investment arm of Standard Chartered.

The agreement aligns with QDB's broader efforts to position Qatar as an innovation-friendly destination where international fintechs can build, collaborate, and grow into new markets across the GCC and worldwide.

As Qatar's fintech industry advances from ecosystem building to active market enablement, the agreement represents a key step towards connecting the local market with global innovation capabilities.

Al-Sowaidi said,“Qatar Development Bank remains committed to creating an enabling environment where promising ideas can translate into commercially viable solutions that address market needs and unlock new opportunities for growth.

“Our collaboration with SC Ventures reflects this ambition, bringing global expertise closer to Qatar's financial ecosystem and exploring new avenues to strengthen local capabilities, attract international innovators, and advance our national economic diversification objectives.”

Manson said,“Our commitment is to advance innovation in Qatar by working closely with QDB and the wider ecosystem. We see an opportunity to connect the needs of Qatari institutions with global expertise, ideas and capabilities across our network, helping create solutions with meaningful local and international impact.

“This MoU provides a strong foundation for collaboration with financial institutions, regulators, startups and other partners as we support innovation and growth across Qatar's ecosystem.”The proposed collaboration brings together QFTH's growing fintech ecosystem, comprising 88 fintechs with a footprint across more than 32 countries since its inception in 2020, and SC Ventures' international network of entrepreneurs, investors, and innovation stakeholders, supported by a portfolio of over 30 ventures.

Under the framework, both parties will explore opportunities to develop new ventures addressing local market needs and global challenges identified through SC Ventures' network. Initial areas of focus include fintech infrastructure, digital banking, WealthTech, digital assets, and InsurTech, with potential applications of artificial intelligence, distributed ledger technology, and quantum technologies.

The collaboration will also explore mechanisms to validate promising concepts, advance proofs of concept and pilot programmes, and identify potential funding, commercialisation, and launch pathways.

Additionally, the agreement provides scope to introduce selected SC Ventures portfolio companies to Qatar, support potential market expansion, and strengthen the local fintech ecosystem.

Both parties intend to explore joint initiatives, including innovation roundtables, co-creation circles, pitch events, mentorship programmes, and international engagements, to foster collaboration among financial institutions, regulators, corporates, investors, and entrepreneurs and support market adoption.

QDB QFTH SC Ventures Singapore FinTech Festival