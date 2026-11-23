HH The Amir Issues Amiri Decision Renewing Term Of Qatar Central Bank Governor
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani issued on Monday Amiri Decision No. 43 of 2026, renewing the term of HE Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al-Thani, the Governor of Qatar Central Bank, for a period of five years.
The decision is effective starting from its date of issue and is to be published in the official gazette.
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