Qatar, Italy Discuss Ways To Strengthen Bilateral Military Cooperation
The talks brought together HE Chief of Staff of the Qatar Armed Forces Lt. Gen. (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed Al Mannai and the Chief of the Italian Defence Staff Gen. Luciano Portolano, who is visiting the State of Qatar with an accompanying delegation.
The two sides discussed issues of mutual interest and explored ways to enhance military cooperation between the two countries.
Senior officers and officials from both sides attended the meeting.
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