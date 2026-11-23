The transition of the Winn Awards to its new institutional home follows the recent appointment

“We are honored to welcome the Winn Awards to Temple,” said Abhi Rastogi, MBA, MIS, President and CEO of Temple Health,“and look forward to expanding the impact of a program that not only aligns so closely with our mission, but has become the national standard for developing clinical research leaders and improving participation in clinical trials.”

Established in 2020 through a landmark $100 million commitment from the BMS Foundation, the Winn Awards program was created to address one of the most persistent challenges in clinical research: ensuring that the patients who participate in clinical trials reflect the populations most affected by the diseases being studied. More representative clinical trials lead to better science, access to cutting-edge treatments, and greater confidence that new therapies are safe and effective for everyone they are intended to serve. Through a rigorous curriculum focused on research design, community engagement, and mentorship, the Winn Awards is equipping physicians-researchers, and future clinical trial leaders across the country to advance its mission of Better Science for All.

"The Winn Awards were built on a belief that better science requires broader research participation, and five years of success have shown that to be true,” said BMS Foundation President Catharine Grimes.“Fox Chase is the right home for this program's next chapter: a nationally recognized cancer center that is mission-aligned to expanding access to clinical trials and improving representation in communities nationwide. That is why the BMS Foundation is deepening its commitment through 2030 and why we are proud to do so alongside a growing coalition of partners who share our vision."

Since its launch, the Winn Awards has funded 361 early-stage physician investigators through its Winn Career Development Award (CDA) program in collaboration with AACR; 373 medical students through the Winn Clinical Investigator Pathway Program (CIPP); 11 Gilead Sciences Community Innovation Grants; and 18 Clinical Investigator Leadership Award (CILA) scholars implemented by Conquer Cancer, the ASCO Foundation, and the American Heart Association. Its programs have more than 90 participating institutions, over 150 faculty members, more than 300 mentors, and 40 National Advisory Committee members from across the United States working toward a common goal of improving clinical trial participation.

Winn CDA scholars throughout the nation, including alumni at Fox Chase, are actively addressing gaps in recruitment and retention of communities and patients who have been historically medically underserved. Today, Winn Award scholars and alumni are leading clinical trials, conducting community-engaged research, securing competitive grant funding, mentoring future investigators, and helping strengthen public trust in clinical research across the country.

The Winn Awards is supported by BMS Foundation along with Gilead Sciences, Genentech, Amgen, and AstraZeneca, with curriculum and implementation partners including the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR), Conquer Cancer, the ASCO Foundation, and the American Heart Association. As the Winn Awards enters its next chapter, these funding and implementation partnerships will remain central to expanding its impact and helping ensure that advances in medicine benefit all communities across the country.

What Winn Awards funding partners are saying about the program's next chapter: