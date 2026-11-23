MENAFN - 3BL) ATLANTA – Georgia-Pacific has produced ourEarthKraftTM recyclable mailer. This success can be attributed to our employees who manufacture them and listening to our partners and their consumers' desire for sustainable products. Georgia-Pacific previously produced 2 billion mailers in October 2024.

EarthKraftTM mailers are made from 100% legally-and-responsibly-sourced wood fiber. We follow forestry best management practices to protect natural resources, which allows the mailer to hold the“widely recyclable” label by the How2Recycle® program and maintain its SFI® Certification (SFI-00007). The mailers' design also helps to reduce carbon impact through protecting its contents from damage during transit by reducing the need to replace and reship items.

Watch the video below to learn more about the impact of this milestone and our recyclable mailers.



About Georgia-Pacific

Based in Atlanta, Georgia-Pacific and its subsidiaries are among the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of bath tissue, paper towels and napkins, tableware, paper-based packaging, cellulose and building products. Our familiar consumer brands include Angel Soft ®, Brawny ®, Dixie ®, enMotion ®, Quilted Northern ®, Sparkle ® and Vanity Fair ®. Georgia-Pacific has long been a leading supplier of building products to lumber and building materials dealers and large do-it-yourself warehouse retailers. Its Georgia-Pacific Recycling subsidiary is among the world's largest traders of paper, metal and plastics. The company operates more than 150 facilities and employs approximately 30,000 people directly and creates more than 80,000 jobs indirectly. For more information, visit: gp/about-us. For news, visit: href="" target="_blank" rel="noopener g. Follow Georgia-Pacific on LinkedIn, Meta, Instagram, X and YouTube.

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