MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on Guiding Stars Health & Nutrition News

When most people think about“carbs,” unfortunately they also think about limiting or avoiding them. However, carbohydrate-rich foods can provide fiber, vitamins, and minerals, so eliminating them may mean missing out on essential nutrients. There are certainly some carbohydrate choices that we should consider as“sometimes foods” (like cakes, cookies, donuts, and fried options). But many carbohydrate-containing foods can and should be part of a balanced eating pattern.

A carbohydrate is any food that ultimately breaks down as sugar (glucose) after digestion. This includes starches and grains (including starchy vegetables ), fruit (and fruit juice), milk and yogurt, and packaged products that include carbohydrates. Some carbohydrates are nutritious and beneficial. Others are high in added sugar and other attributes that we aim to limit or avoid. When we go for nutrient-dense, Guiding Stars-earning options, carbohydrates are an important part of a balanced diet. Let's take a closer look.

Many affordable carbohydrates-including beans, oats, potatoes, and whole grains-provide important nutrients that support overall health. These staples offer an assortment of nutrients, like fiber, potassium, and iron, along with protein. Remember to go for no-salt-added canned beans, oats and cereals without added sugar, and 100% whole grains. Use these options to create budget-friendly plates and establish a more sustainable, plant-forward diet.

Recently there has been a spotlight on fiber, and for good reasons. Fiber improves digestion, reduces risk of heart disease, assists with blood sugar regulation, and supports weight loss through improved satiety. Whole grain carbohydrates, fruit, and vegetables provide fiber. And prebiotic fiber-rich foods, like apples, bananas, onions, oats, and others emphasized in the Mediterranean diet, are especially beneficial for gut health. Choose an array of carbohydrates for maximum benefit.

Like fiber, protein is taking center stage in nutrition conversations. But popular diets often overlook the benefits of protein-rich carbohydrates. Legumes, ancient grains, 100% whole grain breads/pasta/flours, and buckwheat (including soba noodles) offer excellent protein (along with essential micronutrients). An 8 oz serving of milk has 8 grams of protein. And a 1⁄2 cup of non-fat, plain, Greek yogurt provides 12 or more grams. Seek Guiding Stars-earning, protein-rich carbohydrates that are low in attributes to limit, like saturated fat, sodium, and added sugar.

Carbohydrates are an excellent source of essential micronutrients, including zinc, selenium, iron, B vitamins, antioxidants, and more. Choose an array of colorful produce, including starchy vegetables like squash, potatoes, and corn. Then pair them with whole grains for the most vitamin and mineral variety. And be sure to go for recipes that bring benefits to your plate without compromising on flavor. With simple cooking methods, it's easy to enjoy colorful carbohydrates throughout the week.

Guiding Stars is an objective, evidence-based, nutrition guidance program that evaluates foods and beverages to make nutritious choices simple. Products that meet transparent nutrition criteria earn a 1, 2, or 3 star rating for good, better, and best nutrition. Guiding Stars can be found in more than 2,000 grocery stores, in Circana' Attribute Marketplace, and through the Guiding Stars Food Finder app.