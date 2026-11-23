MENAFN - 3BL) Ahead of Tyler, the Creator's annual Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival in Los Angeles, AEG and Goldenvoice, in partnership with Tyler's management company 4 Strikes, welcomed over 50 local high school students to Dodger Stadium for an immersive look at the many careers behind a major live music festival.

At Camp Flog Gnaw's fourth annual Community Day on Wed, Nov 11., high school students received a hands-on introduction to the live entertainment industry. The day kicked off with breakfast and a welcome from Goldenvoice, Converse, and AEG leadership before students jumped into Music Industry Bingo to get to know one another. From there, they rotated through four rounds of Speed Mentoring with professionals from Goldenvoice, Converse, and AEG's global partnerships team. The day continued with a guided tour of the carnival grounds, followed by lunch and a group photo at the Camp Stage.

The afternoon shifted into high gear with an interactive, Jeopardy-style industry panel, and then students worked in teams on the Carnival Lineup Challenge, where they stepped into the role of festival producers. Working in teams with a $20 million budget, they built their dream main stage lineup and pitched their vision to industry mentors for real-time feedback.

“Community Day gives young people a closer look at an industry they know as fans but may never have considered a career,” said Anette Padilla, Sr Director of AEG Community Foundation and Social Impact.“By connecting students directly with the people and processes behind a major live event, we hope to help them better understand the range of pathways available across live entertainment.”

To bring the experience full circle, Goldenvoice gave each student a two-day Camp Flog Gnaw Carnival pass, along with a curated gift bag featuring GOLF merchandise, Electrolit hydration beverages, and apparel from the independent film studio The Arena. Converse generously donated a pair of sneakers to every student who participated.

For four years, Camp Flog Gnaw Community Day has opened the world of live entertainment to young people, connecting them with industry professionals and showing them what it takes to bring a major festival to life.