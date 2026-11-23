MENAFN - 3BL) This week's news put a spotlight on hard numbers that governments and companies need to know. Organizations are wrestling with what data to collect, what to report, and what they can do with the information. Let's look at findings from the science and judicial realms, as well as the global climate gathering underway in Antalya, Turkey.

First, what data do you really need for reporting? Many companies do something they may not be able to afford: collect data for sustainability reporting, and then not use it for decision-making. In MIT Sloan Management Review, Elizabeth Teracino and Christine Legner of HEC Lausanne and Florian Hoos of IMD argue that most organizations collect sustainability data primarily for reporting. This can aggregate it too much to be useful and keep the information disconnected from day-to-day decisions. Reporting, they write,“should not be the destination.”

The authors offer five principles for ensuring data collection pays off in decision making. The first is to cut to the core, meaning to focus on what's material. Companies can use double materiality as a strategic filter to identify the few topics that affect both enterprise value and stakeholders. The other principles: define which decisions the data must serve; build a single verified“golden record” of sustainability data; work beyond company boundaries since more than half of the requested data points can come from outside the company; and use existing data before building metrics from scratch.

At G&A, we agree with this approach, and it is how we approach materiality assessments in engagements with our corporate clients. The assessment should tell the board and C-suite which issues matter to the company's strategy, not only what to disclose.

Turning to California, many companies can't afford not to collect a certain type of data, as GHG emissions disclosure is now required. As reported by ESG Dive, the Ninth Circuit of California's judicial system issued a ruling – with one day left to go before filing deadline – to allow a new GHG emissions reporting requirement to proceed after last year's challenge from business associations. Under California's SB 253 law, the Climate Corporate Data Accountability Act, Scopes 1 and 2 reporting was due on November 10, and on November 9 the Ninth Circuit voted that it could take effect. Requirements related to Scope 3, however, are still on hold. In its ruling, the court noted that about 82% of S&P 500 companies already report Scope 1 and 2 emissions using GHG Protocol methods.

Our colleagues at Ropes & Gray, quoted by ESG Dive, expect Scope 1 and 2 requirements to tighten next year after what they describe as a“practice run” this year, including with a requirement for limited assurance.

Reporting on sustainability can lead straight into useful information for business strategy if approached correctly. Our new quick guide, S&P Global CSA at a Glance, written by our three CSA Accredited Consultants, explains how the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment scores companies and how it can help a company benchmark itself against peers.

This year's UN Climate Change Conference (COP 31) is providing rich ground for discussions on warming projections, decarbonization progress, and policies to steer trends in the right direction.

As reported by TIME, the Global Carbon Project projects that CO2 emissions from fossil fuels will fall 0.4% in 2026, driven by the energy shock from the Iran war and the continuing spread of wind and solar power. The researchers call it a short-term shock rather than a peak. With land-use emissions rising, total CO2 emissions are still projected to reach 43.3 billion tonnes, and the remaining budget for 1.5°C is 150 billion tonnes, less than four years at current rates.

At COP31, more than 180 companies with combined annual revenue of $1.69 trillion, including H&M Group, Ikea, and Schneider Electric, issued a call to the world's governments to put clean electrification at the center of economic and industrial strategy, ESG Dive reports. The letter was organized by the We Mean Business Coalition, which says that in the view of 69% of business leaders, their companies are electrifying faster than governments are preparing for.

Also in this issue: the UK plans a mandatory human rights due diligence law, an analysis from the International Institute for Sustainable Development (IISD) cited in Impakter looks at who bears the cost of the EU Deforestation Regulation, and research in Harvard Business Review finds that consumers rate identical products as less sustainable when told they were designed by AI.

This is just the introduction of G&A's Sustainability Highlights newsletter this week. Click here to view the full issue.