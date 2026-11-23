MENAFN - 3BL) By Susan Illman

Leveraging healthy building strategies can help solve labor shortages by boosting employee retention, reducing absenteeism and maximizing productivity with better air quality, lighting and thermal comfort. Visible investments in health and well-being help staff feel valued and more likely to remain with their company.

Take ECOS, a brand of eco-conscious cleaning products manufactured by Earth Friendly Products that has WELL Certified manufacturing plants and offices in every region of the U.S. While most manufacturing plants have no windows, ECOS' included, the architect, Evdoxia Giovannopoulou, still found a way to bring daylight into these spaces by installing skylights and solar tubes. Murals and images of nature are used in lieu of actual plant materials which could contaminate the product. To ensure the highest air quality standards, Merv 16 filters were installed in all the HVAC systems and air quality monitors were stationed throughout the facilities. For the office areas, natural materials were used to mimic nature including air quality-improving biophilia, bamboo flooring, water features, natural colors and circadian lighting.

IWBI's Investing in Health Pays Back report highlights research that shows improvements in health and well-being lead to significantly enhanced job satisfaction (a proxy for presenteeism), with a 2% reduction in the prevalence of sick leave (a proxy for absenteeism), according to research published in PLoS ONE. In particular, an increased ventilation rate of up to 25 liters per second per person reduces absenteeism due to sickness, Sick Building Syndrome symptoms and respiratory illnesses, according to a meta-analysis published in Indoor Air. And employees participating in workplace wellness programs are absent less frequently than those who don't participate in the programs, as reported in Procedia - Social and Behavioral Sciences.

Built is the largest privately owned construction company in Australia. Headquartered in Sydney, it has five regional offices plus 350 contracted construction workers laboring at 65 different construction sites at any given time. In addition to caring for its office workers with gym facilities, 20 hours per week of training sessions, circadian lighting and biophilic design, and superior air quality from advanced HVAC systems, robust, humidity controls and air-purifying planted totems throughout its offices, Built places a high priority on the physical and mental health of its construction workers who largely work outdoors.

Construction workers face a significantly elevated risk of skin cancer due to prolonged daily exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun, absorbing up to 2-5 times more UV radiation than indoor workers. Well aware of these dangers, Built's Workplace Well-being lead, Haydn Masters, deploys himself more than half the week to construction sites to give educational health and wellness trainings. He spends additional time building relationships with the construction workers who trust him enough to confide in him about health issues.“Even when I don't have a formal session, just being there, having conversations is important. The more we show up, the more people know us.” His previous high profile career in rugby is a common conversation opener that often leads to more personal concerns around health.

“Every year when we advertise skin checks, I hear from employees who have had something removed - sometimes a melanoma,” says Masters. More than 300 cases have required medical intervention.“Forty percent of our workforce get skin checks every year, and about 15 require follow-up. The return on investment can't be underestimated.”

In one conversation, a worker admitted that he was“in a massive hole and didn't know what to do or who to reach out to,” says Masters. Others have sent him emails saying they're in a bad state and approaching burnout or that medication their doctor prescribed hasn't worked. More than one has said he saved their life. This is why mental health education at Built is not confined to October's mental health month focus - it's part of everyday practice.

Construction workers face disproportionately high rates of mental health challenges, substance use, and suicide compared to the broader workforce. Research from CPWR and the CDC shows nearly half of construction workers report lifetime depression, about one in three experience anxiety at least monthly, and male construction workers die by suicide at roughly four times the national average. Built partners with FOUNDOBLUE, which provides mental health and suicide prevention awareness and education for the construction industry. Through regular Toolbox Talks on Built's construction sites, FOUNDOBLUE addresses mental health topics up to six times annually. Built supplements these sessions with its own mental health campaigns, including RU OK? Day in September and Mental Health Awareness events in October.

By helping to boost productivity and well-being, healthy building solutions can yield significant, economy-wide financial gains. According to the McKinsey Health Institute report, Thriving Workplaces: How employers can improve productivity and change lives, investing in holistic employee health can create nearly $12 trillion in global economic value and boost global GDP by as much as 12%, with benefits stemming from improvements in productivity, reduced absenteeism, lower healthcare costs and greater employee engagement and retention.

Healthy buildings – including workplaces and residential homes – are becoming increasingly widespread. The implementation of evidence-based health features is helping people to thrive both at work and at home, driving greater productivity and satisfaction, and moving them towards healthier lives overall.

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