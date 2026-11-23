MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar condemned the drone attacks targeting the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, including one of the buildings belonging to the United Nations. The attacks resulted in civilian casualties and damage to civilian property and facilities and constitute a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the Republic of Sudan and a clear violation of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's unequivocal rejection of attacks targeting civilians and civilian facilities, and renewed its full support for Sudan's unity, sovereignty, and stability.

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The Ministry also reaffirmed the State of Qatar's position calling for a resolution to the armed conflict in Sudan through dialogue and peaceful means, in a way that fulfills the aspirations of its brotherly people for peace, development, and prosperity.

The Ministry expressed the State of Qatar's condolences to the victims' families and to the government and people of Sudan.

