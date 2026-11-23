MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar and the Italian Republic have discussed ways to strengthen bilateral military cooperation during talks in Doha between senior military officials.

The talks brought together HE Chief of Staff of the Qatar Armed Forces Lt. Gen. (Pilot) Jassim bin Mohammed Al Mannai and HE Chief of the Italian Defense Staff Gen. Luciano Portolano, who is visiting Qatar with an accompanying delegation.

The two sides discussed issues of mutual interest and explored ways to enhance military cooperation between the two countries.

Senior officers and officials from both sides attended the meeting.