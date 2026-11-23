MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Brussels: The European Commission said Monday it had opened a formal antitrust investigation to clarify whether Coca-Cola Europacific Partners abused its dominant position by restricting cross-border trade in carbonated soft drinks and sports drinks.

The Commission will examine whether the UK-based bottler offered wholesale discounts on the condition that buyers kept the drinks out of other EU markets. It will also investigate whether the company varied package sizes across countries to curb cross-border sales and offered retailers incentives to limit imports of carbonated soft drinks into Spain.

The probe also covers whether the bottler required certain wholesale customers, including supermarkets, to negotiate purchases country by country when they sought a single deal covering several markets.

Such restrictions could make it harder for retailers to secure better deals and could leave consumers facing higher prices and fewer choices, European Commission Executive Vice-President Teresa Ribera said.

The Commission said it would give the investigation priority. If proven, the practices could amount to an abuse of a dominant market position under EU competition rules.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is the largest supplier of carbonated soft drinks in Belgium, France, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain and Sweden, according to the Commission.

The Commission conducted unannounced inspections at the company's premises in several EU member states in March 2025.