MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula/Xinhua

Geneva: Dommaraju Gukesh of India, who is the current chess World Champion, will opt for the black pieces as he begins his title defense on Tuesday when he takes on Javokhir Sindarov of Uzbekistan.

An opening ceremony was held at the Palais des Nations in Geneva on Sunday, when the defending champion opened one of two large Swiss clocks, inside which he took a crafted knight made of dark chocolate. His pick meant his opponent will have the white piece in the opener.

The match itself will be held at the Foundation Martin Bodmer in Cologny, Switzerland.

Addressing reporters ahead of the match in Geneva, World Chess Champion Gukesh said he feels better prepared and more experienced this time around, though he stressed that everything achieved so far is wiped clean the moment players sit down for Game 1.

Facing a new challenger in a different city, he added that he is tuning out distractions and concentrating entirely on playing his best over the 14-game series.

Meanwhile, challenger Javokhir Sindarov expressed gratitude at earning his maiden shot at the world title, acknowledging the magnitude of the challenge ahead, noting that many players spend their entire careers without ever getting a chance to compete for the crown. Sindarov said he plans to savour the moment and enjoy the match despite expecting a difficult contest.