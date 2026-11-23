MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Pedestrians who fail to comply with traffic lights or police signals at designated crossings can face a fine of up to QR10,000, imprisonment for up to one year, or either penalty under Qatar's Traffic Law.

Article 69 of the Traffic Law issued under Law No. 19 of 2026 sets out pedestrians' obligations when using designated crossings marked by signs.

Where a crossing is equipped with pedestrian traffic lights, pedestrians must comply with those signals. They must also refrain from crossing while a police officer's signal allows vehicles to proceed.

The provision means that using a designated crossing does not remove the obligation to observe the signals controlling movement at that crossing.

Article 69 also prohibits pedestrians from breaking through military formations, organised groups proceeding under the supervision of a responsible person, or other authorised processions.

It further requires pedestrians, in all cases, to respect and observe traffic rules and signals.

What is the penalty?

Article 111 expressly includes violations of Article 69 among offences punishable by imprisonment for a term not exceeding one year and a fine not exceeding QR10,000, or either of these penalties.

The court may therefore impose a fine, imprisonment, or both, within the limits prescribed by the provision.