MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior has reminded motorists of areas where parking or waiting is prohibited under Article 85 of Traffic Law No. 19 of 2026, warning violators of potential legal penalties.

In a social media post today, the Ministry outlined several locations where motorists are not permitted to park or leave their vehicles waiting.

These include pedestrian crossings and sidewalks, as well as areas within 15 metres of road junctions and intersections.

Motorists are also prohibited from parking in front of entrances and exits to other people's properties or in locations where their vehicles could obstruct the movement of other parked vehicles.The restrictions also apply to parking in spaces designated for persons with disabilities, as well as areas near fire hydrants and electrical substations.

Under the law, anyone found violating its provisions may face imprisonment for a period of up to one year and a fine of up to QR10,000, or either of these two penalties as stated in Article 111 of Traffic Law No. 19 of 2026