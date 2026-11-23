MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs HE Sheikh Saoud bin Abdulrahman bin Hassan Al-Thani met with Minister of Defense of the Syrian Arab Republic HE Major General Murhaf Abu Qasra in Doha on Monday.

The meeting took place during the Syrian minister's visit to the State of Qatar, accompanied by a delegation.

The two sides discussed a number of issues of mutual interest and explored ways to strengthen and develop cooperation between their countries.

A number of senior military officers and officials from both sides attended the meeting.