MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Visit Qatar is offering visitors arriving by road fuel vouchers worth up to QR150 from WOQOD, alongside a complimentary eSIM, as part of its Saudi Holiday Escape campaign.

According to the official Visit Qatar website, the campaign runs from November 20 to 27, 2026. Visitors arriving in vehicles with non-Qatari licence plates are eligible for the benefits, subject to availability.

Travellers can register through the dedicated campaign page on Visit Qatar's website. The offer is available in limited quantities and is subject to terms and conditions.

Fuel vouchers can be redeemed at any WOQOD petrol station across Qatar. The campaign also highlights family attractions, cultural experiences, outdoor activities and entertainment for visitors during the November holiday.