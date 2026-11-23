MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) has concluded the 13th cycle of examinations for the Qatar Board of Medical Specialties (QBMS).

A total of 326 physicians participated in the Part I and Part II written examinations. Of these, 209 physicians from 19 residency training programs accredited by the Board sat the Part I examination, while 145 physicians from 15 residency training programs sat the Part II examination.

The examinations were administered electronically through the computerized examination system at Qatar University's testing centers, reflecting the Ministry's continued commitment to innovation and excellence in QBMS operations while enhancing the overall experience for candidates.

Director of the Department of Health Professions (DHP) at the Ministry of Public Health and Chair of the QBMS Technical Committee, Dr. Saad Al Kaabi said that since its launch in 2020, the Qatar Board of Medical Specialties had consistently applied international best practices in the assessment of physicians.

He noted that the rigorous approach strengthened public confidence in the certification and contributed directly to advancing the quality of healthcare services in Qatar.

Al Kaabi highlighted the significance of the latest examination cycle, noting that it underscored the ongoing collaboration between the Ministry and Qatar University and represented an important milestone in enhancing examination quality and outcomes.

Chair of the Qatar Board Examination Committee, Dr. Ghaya Al Rumaihi commended the efforts of committee members and all those involved in preparing and administering the examinations.

She stressed the Committee's commitment to applying consistent and rigorous standards throughout the preparation, coordination and evaluation processes to ensure fairness, transparency and equal opportunities for all candidates, while accurately assessing the scientific knowledge, clinical skills and professional competencies required in each medical specialty.

She added that the examinations form part of an integrated system aimed at ensuring the quality of medical training and professional qualification. Obtaining QBMS certification represents a major milestone in a physician's career, she said, as the examinations confirm that residents have met the required competencies and standards to progress to the next stages of their training and, ultimately, practice safe, high-quality medicine.

The Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE) cycle for QBMS began in mid-October and will continue through the first week of December.