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Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways will resume flights to Malta (MLA) from March 22, 2027, with three weekly services between Hamad International Airport (DOH) and Malta International Airport (MLA).

The Malta service will connect via Hamad International Airport in Doha to over 170 destinations, including key destinations across Australia, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. Qatar Airways will operate an A320 aircraft on the route, featuring 12 flatbed Business Class and 120 Economy Class seats.

Qatar Airways flights to Malta International Airport (MLA)

Departing every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday:

· Doha (DOH) to Malta (MLA) – Flight QR381: Departure 02:20; Arrival 06:45

· Malta (MLA) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR382: Departure 10:20; Arrival 16:35

Bookings are now available at qatarairways or through the airline's mobile app. New and returning passengers can benefit from their Qatar Airways Privilege Club membership to collect and use Avios for upgrades, shopping and dining at Qatar Duty Free, extra baggage, and more.