MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The State of Qatar is participating in the Arab consultation meeting on how organized migration can serve as an effective strategy for adapting to climate change. The two-day meeting kicked off at the Arab League's General Secretariat in Cairo on Monday.

The delegation is headed by First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of the State of Qatar to the Arab League Dr. Essa Salem Al Kuwari.

The meeting intends to formulate a comprehensive Arab perspective on capitalizing on organized migration to adapt to climate change by incorporating climate considerations into migration governance policies and including migration issues and human mobility in climate change adaptation strategies and long-term development plans, in addition to dealing with migration as a vehicle for mitigating pressures on affected areas rather than merely as an uncontrolled consequence of climate change.

The gathering is expected to come up with a combination of key messages and implementable practical recommendations in this respect, while emphasizing the criticality of fostering partnership and cooperation among various parties in this field.

This is achievable through highlighting the importance of the interconnected relationship between migration and climate change, strengthening awareness of the importance of dealing with migration as a climate change adaptation strategy, sharing good experiences and practices, in addition to identifying priorities among member states, Arab and UN entities, as well as academies and relevant NGOs.