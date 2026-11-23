MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The State of Qatar participated on Monday in the first edition of Global Forum on Social Protection, which opened on Monday in Cairo, Egypt, under the theme "Social Protection in a Changing World."

The Qatari delegation was headed by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Arab Republic of Egypt and its Permanent Representative to the League of Arab States HE Sheikh Jassim bin Abdulrahman bin Mohammed Al-Thani.

The two-day forum discusses a range of strategic issues, including the development of integrated social protection systems; sustainable funding and effective governance; digital transformation and the use of technology in service delivery; disaster- and crisis-responsive social protection; economic empowerment and support for the gradual transition from protection to production; and strengthening social protection through a life-cycle approach.

The forum will also explore innovative financing mechanisms, cash transfers and social protection for early childhood, nutrition, and education. It will further address care economy systems, support for the elderly and people with disabilities, economic and rural empowerment, livelihoods, the green economy and decent work, and the next generation of social protection systems capable of responding to future challenges and changes. In addition, it will showcase leading international experiences in cash transfer and social protection programs.

Approximately 300 participants are attending, including ministers, officials, and leading experts, as well as representatives of countries with pioneering experiences in social protection, and experts from United Nations organizations, the World Bank, development partners, and other relevant international institutions.